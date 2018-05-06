GNR 61 – It’s an Audio Emoji

Fabian A. Scherschel

Audio Cable Imbecile David M. Nicholas

Grumpy House Owner

Old Man Dave talks about Ubuntu 18.04 on the Dell XPS 13 and Lara Croft fanboy Fab talks about his experience at the premiere event for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. He also reviews BattleTech.

Fab has finally figured out why Dave’s audio was suboptimal for ages and it isn’t pretty – it turns out Fab’s an idiot. Speaking of annoying things: Dave gives an update on House Ownership 101.

Dave has bought a Dell XPS 13 and slapped Ubuntu 18.04 on it – by all accounts it’s going quite well. He’s also started using Atom to see if Fab’s completely mad for using it instead of Sublime Text.

Meanwhile, Fab was in London at the exclusive Shadow of the Tomb Raider premiere event. The game looks great, Fab’s very much looking forward to its release in September.

Until Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives, though, Fab’s currently favourite game in the world is Battletech. It’s so fucking good!

We wrap up the show by answering your feedback. Including a scathing email from Listener No. 1 Niklas. It also seems Mike’s been busy stealing Bitcoins…