GNR 64 – ShitHub

Fabian A. Scherschel

Foxtrot Alfa Bravo Sierra Hotel David M. Nicholas

Whiskey Alfa Tango

We’re not dead and we have some (at this point pretty stale) E3 news. We also talk tech news stuff as well.

We recorded this episode during the week of E3. Due to a lot of shit going on in Fab’s life, it took us ages to release it. We are sorry for this. We hope you enjoy the episode nonetheless.

At the start of the episode, we recap some things that have happened since we recorded the last GNR. This includes The Expanse being saved, and FOSS Talk Live going well. An Fab’s a bit distracted because of this YouTube channel.

Last time Dave took a train in central Europe, it didn’t go so well.

Dave has been to the Rocket League World Championship and Fab talks about how his bike tour through the Alps went. Fab also saw Kiefer Sutherland play a concert in Hamburg an enjoyed it very much. Dave mentions The Happy Song.

We start off the show proper with some general news:

 Netrunner is dead

 Microsoft has bought GitHub

 Paradox has bought Harebrained Schemes

Next up is E3 news. We talk about Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls VI, Cyberpunk 2077 and the new Bethesda franchise.

We also discuss the PUBG winter map, Jurassic World Evolution and The Division 2. In non-gaming news: Babylon 5 is apparently coming to Amazon Video.

We end the show, as always, with your feedback.