GNR 7 – Lara’s Hair

Fab and Dave are in love. Fab’s in love with the beautiful graphics of Rise of the Tomb Raider, while Dave wants to marry his new Pixel C.

Before we get into the show proper, we reminisce about playing Rocket League with some listeners, which was great fun. Even though we were losing a lot. We also would be remiss, if we forgot to mention what we are drinking. Dave’s having coffee and rum on the side, Fab’s having coffee Jim Holden style.

If you haven’t already done so, you should check out our episode on the Belter language with Nick Farmer, who’s the linguist on the team of the TV show The Expanse. If you are interested in learning more about the language, you might want to visit the Belter Wiki. Please help us to create it, as well!

We discuss Rise of the Tomb Raider at length, which Fab thinks is the best looking video game to date. He also liked the 2013 reboot a lot and thinks both Rhianna Pratchett and Camilla Luddington did an amazing job on both games. The new one outclasses the original reboot in pretty much all respects, though. It is great!

Fab is enamoured by Lara’s voice to such an extend, that Dave thinks it triggers ASMR for him.

After that love fest, Dave gives us his impressions of the Google Pixel C. He really, really likes it and has blogged about it a lot. It has some downsides, but overall Dave likes it very much. Fab has other uses for a laptop and is not convinced.

Before we wrap it up, we talk about your feedback. Feel free to ask us questions and comment on the show. Until next time!