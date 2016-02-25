GNR 8 – Spending Time with Landing Gear

Fabian A. Scherschel

Professional Space Jockey David M. Nicholas

Works for the Turbine People Dave Hingley

In the Bowels of Frontier

We’ve got Dave from Frontier on the show, he works with the nuts and bolts behind the scenes of Elite Dangerous. We also once again discuss the TV show The Expanse and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

To start off the show, we give away a copy of Tomb Raider and pimp the Belter Wiki. We also have a Steam group for GNR now, be sure to check it out.

Best wishes to Dan, who’s out of hospital now. We discuss the hack of the Linux Mint website. Dave H. is using it but luckily hasn’t updated his system in a while.

Fab talks about binge watching the whole first season of The Expanse in one weekend and how it compares to the books. Dave has now played Rise of the Tomb Raider and gives his impressions on it. We compare and contrast with Fab’s opinion on the game.

In the main part of the show, Dave H. tells us what he does at Frontier. He’s a technical artist working on Elite Dangerous and spends his days deep in the nuts and bolts of the game. We talk about our favourite ships and how fucking hard it is to land on anything in that game. We also talk briefly about Planet Coaster.

Before we go on to reply to feedback we’ve received, the other Dave wants you to back a great history book of colourised images a friend of ours is trying to fund. Go and make it happen!