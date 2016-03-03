GNR 9 – Make XCOM Great Again

Fabian A. Scherschel

Likes His Bananas Fresh David M. Nicholas

Is a Fan of Peak Banana

An episode full of gaming. We discuss the two most hyped games right now: Firewatch and XCOM 2. We also bring you some security and privacy-related talk.

To kick things off, we discuss the DROWN attack and MouseJack. And Fab rants about the Apple vs. FBI discussion running rampant in the media at the moment. In other news: Black Library is selling some ace t-shirts.

Also: #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain

Go watch Deadpool. It’s brilliant.

Dave reviews Firewatch. More precisely, he reviews the ceiling of the elevator at the beginning of Firewatch since that’s all he got to see of the game. As you can see on his Steam account, he didn’t get to run it for very long at all because of this rather game-breaking bug. Best review ever!

Not dissuaded by this setback, Dave goes on to review his favourite emoticons as well: the hole in the ground, the aubergine and the roasted sweet potato. Another thing he really enjoys are Games Workshop’s new long-form videos of new game systems.

Fab gives his impressions of the HTC Vive and talks briefly of the new Master of Orion game which he’s playing around with. He will talk about it in detail on an upcoming episode. Fab then goes on to review XCOM 2 and explains why he thinks it’s a very solid game, if pretty overhyped as far as he’s concerned.

To wrap things up, we look at your feedback, including one email that came in from the future.