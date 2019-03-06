GNR 81 – Bring Me All Your Bacon

Fabian A. Scherschel

For the first time in the history of the podcast, Dan and Dave meet. We discuss FOSDEM, The Expanse Season 3 and Alita: Battle Angel.

First things first, Dave now has a cat and gives us an update on how he’s doing. Meet Iolo, he’s even more world weary than Dave…

Season 3 of The Expanse is great. And we can finally watch it over here. Thanks, Amazon!

In other news, Fab loves remoulade with his roast beef.

This episode was stuck in production hell for ages, but it’s finally out and so you get a very belated, but still informative, FOSDEM discussion.

Atom Power Mode gets mentioned, as does the excellent podcast The Greatest Generation.

Dan also manages to get Fab into the Fediverse live on the show.

