GNR 82 – Permanent State of Regression

Fabian A. Scherschel

Ostfriesentee with rum Mike Mullan-Jensen

Danish Royal Navy Rum

You can discuss the episode via this GitLab issue or by joining our Discord community.

Fab and Mike look at what’s happening in Brexit land and how the EU’s about to shoot itself in the foot with a copyright reform.

We are sorry that the recent episodes are taking ages to release. Fab had a lot going on at the moment…

The Danish can do rum. Fab has finally managed to rebuild the Sixgun site. He’s also launched his Magic podcast.

And, as we’ve threatened for a long time: We have a Patreon now!

My wife is fast asleep. But when she wakes up tomorrow, she‘ll have fresh bread. My first sourdough… a traditional German peasant bread. 😊 pic.twitter.com/sSWD4KuZPH — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) March 6, 2019

In this episode Mike and Fab talk politics again. Mainly Brexit (of course) and the current EU copyright reform. While some new stuff has happened since we recorded this episode, it’s still a very interesting discussion.

Mike has been listening to Gaslit Nation, a podcast about the machinations of the political elite in the US and especially the Trump administration. He’s also looked at reviews of the book We Need To Talk About Putin and it is a very interesting take on the enigmatic strongman from the East.

He mentions a Guardian story on the rise of populist rhethoric.

You can watch a recording of the behind the scenes stream of the recording of this podcast on YouTube:

If you have comments on the show, you can talk to us via Twitter, on GitLab or by joining the Sixgun Discord and talking to us directly.

Thanks to Bytemark for graciously providing bandwith for this podcast.