GNR 84 – Angels of Death

Fabian A. Scherschel

Maker's Mark David M. Nicholas

London Pride Mike Mullan-Jensen

Appleman's Cider Niklas Meinzer

Schönramer Pils

In a revival of the classic Sixgun show Angels of Death, we get Listener Number One Niklas on board and talk Warhammer for a whole episode.

This episode was recorded almost a month ago, but was much delayed due to Fab being very busy. We are continuing with our efforts to get the show back to a more regular schedule. Please hang in there for a while longer.

Anyway, back to the topics: This episode is all about the Warhams. First, Niklas explains how he got into the hobby. In fact, Dave and Fab were instrumental in pulling him back in.

Mike talks about the Black Library books he’s read since the last episode he was on.

Finally, Dave summarises all the Warhammer news that have been happening. Alas, by the time you hear this, none of this will be news to you. Blame Fab.

We also discuss the Everchosen painting competition, the new Lord of the Rings release, Warcry, the Repulsor Executioner tank, a new Machanicum transport and the magnificent Chaos Knight.

Fab wants to paint this bust of Bismarck.

We end the show with some feedback and introduce the Repository of the Sigillites – let us know what you think!