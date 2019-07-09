GNR 85 – Twenty Minutes Boat Ride on a Paddle Steamer

Fabian A. Scherschel

Ratsherrn Westküsten IPA David M. Nicholas

Bitter Brummie

A content-packed episode of the show awaits you: Fab and Dave talk video games, entschleunigung and anime for more than two and a half hours.

Dave kicks things off with a report from FOSS Talk Live 2019. Fab couldn’t make it but says he’s planning to go to this year’s OggCamp. We than discuss the news that Larian is doing Baldur’s Gate III.

Naturally, we must also talk about Magic The Gathering, because it is the best game ever made. The new Core Set comes out this week!

Dave reviews a number of video games, namely Anno 1800, Islanders and Overcrowd: A Commute ‘Em Up.

In terms of entschleunigung, we discuss breadmaking and #vanlife holidays.

Let’s throw a shrimp on the barbie… pic.twitter.com/C6Wywedvhm — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) June 19, 2019

Dave also gushes about Neon Genesis Evangelion and we answer your feedback.

Get in touch via Twitter, by joining the Sixgun Discord or by sending an email to feedback@sixgun.org.