GNR 86 – Shitstørm

Fabian A. Scherschel

Chianti David M. Nicholas

A cup of tea Mike Mullan-Jensen

Tuborg Julebryg

Just when you thought you were save for a month, we hit you with another episode. This time, it’s all about Magic The Gathering, Warhammer and tanks.

Dave kicks off the show by talking about building a cube for Magic. With physical cards.

Fab had a very different experience with Anno 1800 than Dave did in our previous episode. He’s also been reading history papers on the Battle of Prokhorovka.

Dave’s been playing the Game of Thrones, sorry, Song of Ice & Fire miniatures game. He also discusses many Warhammer topics with Mike, including the new plastic Sisters of Battle.

We end the show, as is customary, with your feedback.

Anything to avoid doing those monthly taxes huh? — Richard Marsh (@Zabadda) July 9, 2019

