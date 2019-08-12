GNR 87 – Lads on Tour

David M. Nicholas

Citrus Pale Ale by Four Pure Brewing Niklas Meinzer

Spaten Hell

Dave and Niklas use Fab’s time away from Sixgun HQ to steal into the studio and record an episode about the Tour the France, cycling and other shenanigans.

To start things off, the lads discuss the new Sabaton album: The Great War. They also talk about the band Unleash the Archers.

Niklas has seen Ed Sheeran at the Hockenheimring and liked it.

Dave and Niklas then talk about Islanders again and also Grizzly Games’ other title Superflight.

Then there’s plenty of talk about the Tour de France and Geraint Thomas’s podcast Watts Occuring. The guys also discuss buying a bicycle. At this point, you really have to listen yourself because Fab’s doing the show notes and he really has no idea what Dave and Niklas are talking about. I can’t even spell half these cycling terms which makes Google useless… Aparently “gravel bikes” are a thing that exists.

After that, Dave talks about the Arkham Horror card game from Fantasy Flight. Niklas has played the A Game of Thrones one.

We end the show with some feedback, as usual. As it's about Evangelion, Dave has to answer it. He's the only one who knows anything about whatever is going on there.